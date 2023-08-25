Ecbatana hosting exhibit of exquisite relics excavated from ancient city

Visitors look at a delicately handcrafted Achaemenid gold rhyton in a loan exhibition opened in Hamedan’s Ecbatana on September 14, 2023.

The five-day show features a selection of 11 gold and silver objects excavated from Ecbatana being kept at the National Museum of Iran. Once one of the world’s greatest cities of ancient times, Ecbatana was once the capital of Medes and later a summer residence for Achaemenid monarchs.

AFM