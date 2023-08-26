Book about McCarthy Era available in Persian 

TEHRAN-The Persian translation of the book “The McCarthy Era” by Myra Immell has been released in Iran.

Translated into Persian by Fatemeh Shadab, the book has been published by Qoqnus Publications as the 11th title in the series of “perspectives on the contemporary history of the world,” Mehr reported.

The book series examines the historical events of the world from the 20th century onwards by providing analysis from different perspectives.

“Chernobyl”, “Bolshevik Revolution”, “Stalin's Great Purges”, “Atomic Bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki”, “Student Movements of the 1960s”, “Persian Gulf War”, “Fukushima”, “Cuban Revolution”, “Watergate” and “Collapse of the Soviet Union” are 10 books that were previously translated and published in the series.

This series provides multiple views of momentous events in recent history; each book helps readers develop critical thinking skills, increase global awareness, and enhance their understanding of international perspectives about historic events. Using primary and secondary sources, each volume provides background information on a significant event in modern world history, presents the controversies surrounding the event, and offers first-person narratives from people who lived through it.

“The McCarthy Era” was first published in 2011 by Greenhaven Publishing based in New York, the U.S.

It discusses the anti-Communist movement in the United States in the mid-twentieth century, spearheaded by Senator Joseph McCarthy, and examines the controversies surrounding the era and personal narrative of the time.

Senator Joseph R. McCarthy was a little-known junior senator from Wisconsin until February 1950 when he claimed to possess a list of 205 card-carrying Communists employed in the U.S. Department of State. From that moment Senator McCarthy became a tireless crusader against Communism in the early 1950s, a period that has been commonly referred to as the “Red Scare.” As chairman of the Senate Permanent Investigation Subcommittee, Senator McCarthy conducted hearings on communist subversion in America and investigated alleged communist infiltration of the Armed Forces. His subsequent exile from politics coincided with a conversion of his name into a modern English noun "McCarthyism," or adjective, "McCarthy tactics," when describing similar witch hunts in recent American history.

