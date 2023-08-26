Iran BRICS membership ‘a nail in coffin’ of U.S. sanctions: MP

TEHRAN – A senior Iranian lawmaker has hailed Iran’s membership in BRICS, describing it as a nail in the coffin of U.S. sanctions.

The lawmaker, Vahid Jalalzadeh, who is the chairman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said, “Iran’s membership in BRICS is a nail in the coffin of the unilateral sanctions of the U.S.”

“One of the main features of the new world order is the strengthening and expansion of the front of resistance against the domination system, the decline of America and the transfer of knowledge and wealth from the West to the East,” he told state news agency IRNA.

Jalalzadeh added, “BRICS and the Shanghai [Cooperation Organization] are definitely a front against the excesses of the domination system, particularly America.”

Jalalzadeh emphasized that BRICS, Shanghai, and Eurasia are the code names for the failure of Western sanctions.

“The neutralization of sanctions in the era of the formation of the new global geometry means the era of entering regional and international agreements, coalitions and unions. And this means the end of unilateralism,” he continued.

Hossein Qaribi, the Iranian Ambassador to Brazil, has also said that Iran’s BRICS membership was the result of months of intense diplomatic efforts by the Ebrahim Raisi administration.

“Iran's membership in the BRICS group is a happy event that is the result of months of efforts and intensive diplomatic measures by the 13th government, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Iranian embassies in five member countries of that group,” Qaribi said in remarks to IRNA.

He added, “Practically, the policy of strengthening multilateralism in the international system is better realized by advancing the goals of BRICS. In addition, it should be noted that the capacities that exist in the Islamic Republic of Iran will also be available to this group, and with development-oriented planning, it will lead to an increase in business interactions among its members.”

Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has lauded the bloc for deciding to move towards expansion. “In addition to strengthening multilateralism, the great success of accepting Iran’s membership in BRICS can provide the basis for the pursuit of goals and the development of other macro strategies of the government in the implementation of dynamic diplomacy,” the top diplomat wrote on X.

During a BRICS summit held in Johannesburg, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the BRICS member states have agreed to admit Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia as full members. That means the bloc currently consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will double in the number of members as of the beginning of next year.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who had traveled to South Africa to attend the summit called the advantages of Iran's membership in the bloc “history-making”.

“Strategic cooperation between Iran and BRICS members in the fields of transit, energy, and trade, will support the BRICS global agenda. The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly supports the successful efforts of BRICS in the path of de-dollarization of economic relations between members, the use of national currencies, as well as the strengthening of BRICS mechanisms for payment and financial settlement,” Raisi told the BRICS summit.



