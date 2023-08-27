Meshginshahr formulating plans for sustainable tourism

TEHRAN—Meshginshahr, a scenic mountainous city in northwest Iran, is drafting a comprehensive plan for its tourism industry.

“Considering the role of the tourism industry in the development of regions and the position that Meshginshahr has in terms of God-given resources and natural potentials, we are developing a comprehensive plan for Meshginshahr’s tourism sector,” its governor said on Sunday.

Meshginshahr is still a lesser-known travel destination, though it embraces a wide variety of cultural, historical and natural gems, Shahram Mohammadi explained.

Moreover, the official referred to Ardabil’s designation as the 2023 ECO Cultural Capital, saying that registration has made a considerable impact on Meshginshahr’s tourism scene.

Efforts are being made to establish all tourism infrastructures efficiently and to provide cheap accommodations to tourists, the official noted.

Meshginshahr is located 25 km from Sabalan Mountain, the largest and most famous extinct volcano in Iran, at the height of 1830 meters above sea level. This city is co-border with Azerbaijan from the north and the northeast and Moqan Plain from the northwest.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well known for having abundant natural beauty, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and the Shrine Ensemble. It is freezing in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year.

AFM