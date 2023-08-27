Tehran-Sari rally to promote responsible tourism

TEHRAN—Aimed to promote responsible tourism, the Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran plans to stage a car rally on the mountainous route between Tehran and Sari.

Using “We Are with Nature” as its motto, the two-day car rally is scheduled to start from Tehran’s Abbasabad neighborhood on August 31, CHTN reported.

According to organizers, the rally seeks to promote a clean environment, social excitement, a safe driving culture, and responsible tourism.

Winners will be announced on September 1, the report said.

The term responsible tourism stands for a journey that respects the environment, community, and culture of the travel destination. It aims to correct the adverse effects caused by irresponsible mass tourism. This type of tourism aims to create sustainable tourism development that protects the interests of local communities and the heritage sites within these communities.

In fact, sustainable tourism considers the economic, cultural, and environmental impacts tourism activities have on the present and future generations. Efforts towards sustainable tourism strive to maintain a healthy environment, preserve the local culture, and keep harmony between the wildlife and the local community.

The Touring & Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran is an institution affiliated with the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts. Its tasks include facilitating the travel of owners of vehicles abroad or foreign tourists who are traveling to Iran in their own vehicles. The institution also helps develop tourism by establishing tourism information offices at home and abroad, as well as developing infrastructures and tourism services.

AFM