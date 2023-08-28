Cement production up over 10% in 4 months on year

TEHRAN - The production of cement in Iran has risen 10.7 percent during the first four months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-July 22), as compared to the same period of time in the past year, according to the head of the Iranian Cement Association.

Hamid Farmani put Iran’s four-month cement production at 23.43 million tons, noting that there is no problem in the production and supply of cement in the market, IRIB reported.

According to the official, the export of cement in the mentioned four months reached 1.7 million tons, indicating a growth of two percent compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, 27.24 million tons of cement clinker were also produced, registering a five percent rise year on year.

During the said four months, Iran exported 2.88 million tons of cement clinker, which was 16 percent less than the figure for the previous year’s same period, he added.

Emphasizing that the cement market is stable and calm, he added: “Currently, the amount of supply is more than the demand and there is no inflation in the market.”

The Iranian cement industry has a history of more than eight decades of activity.

Currently, there are 96 cement production lines active in 74 factories across Iran, and nearly half of them are less than 10 years old. This is an indication that new production units have a greater share of the total output in this sector.

Neighboring countries are not only consumers of Iranian cement but also demand the transfer of the cement industry’s technology to their countries.

EF/MA