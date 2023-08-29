Hamed Asgari appointed as ICCIMA deputy for international affairs

TEHRAN – The Secretary General of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Sasan Shah-Veisi appointed Hamed Asgari as the chamber’s new deputy for international affairs, the ICCIMA portal reported.

Asgari is tasked to take the necessary measures for strengthening and developing international relations and raising the level of foreign trade within the framework of the programs approved by the ICCIMA board of directors and in line with the government’s economic diplomacy plans.

