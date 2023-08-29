New chairman of Iran Chamber of Guilds appointed

TEHRAN – Members of the Iran Chamber of Guilds elected Mojtaba Safaei as the new chairman of the chamber in the election of the board of directors held on Monday, IRIB reported.

The members also elected Morad Badri as the first vice chairman, Abdollah Tavangar as the second vice chairman, Alireza Ranaei as the secretary, and Qasem Nodeh Farahani as the chamber’s treasurer.

Safaei replaced Hossein Taher Mohammadi who was in the position for less than three months.

EF/MA