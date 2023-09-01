‘Iran ready to implement petrochemical projects overseas’

TEHRAN – Iran is completely ready to implement petrochemical projects and launch petrochemical complexes in friendly countries that are willing to collaborate with the Islamic Republic, an official with the country’s National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said.

According to Ahmad Shokri, the director of projects at the NPC, considering the negotiations conducted with neighboring countries and in line with the 13th government’s policy for the development of international relations, the NPC is fully ready to implement various complexes in five major petrochemical fields from zero to 100 including technical knowledge to operation, Shana reported.

Emphasizing that the most important project management activity of the National Petrochemical Industries Company is currently related to the follow-up of the issues and challenges of the ongoing domestic petrochemical projects to accelerate their completion, Shokri said: “About 100 petrochemical projects have been defined in the seventh and eighth National Development Plans.”

“Based on the planning, the capacity of the petrochemical industry will reach 200 million tons annually by the end of the eighth development plan, and reaching this capacity will require 90 billion dollars of investment, of which 36 billion dollars will be attracted under the framework of the seventh development plan, and 30 percent of this figure has been supplied so far,” the official said.

Pointing out that 58 projects of the mentioned 100 projects are currently underway with average progress of about 31 percent, he continued: “In these projects, from basic products to the value chain and final products will be produced.”

He further pointed to the NPC’s emphasis on completing the value chain and balanced development of the petrochemical industry and stated: “In order to increase the progress of these projects, we need the cooperation of related institutions and organizations, banks and the National Development Fund for financing.”

EF/MA