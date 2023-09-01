BRICS membership thwarted project of isolating Iran: MP

TEHRAN – A senior lawmaker has said that Iran’s membership in BRICS means that the project of isolating Iran has come to naught.

The lawmaker, Ebrahim Azizi, who is the deputy chairman of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said, “The first message of Iran's presence in BRICS is the failure of the project of isolating Iran. For years, America and its allies have sought to isolate Iran, but the Islamic Republic thwarted the project of isolating Iran by strengthening its interactions and participating in regional and extra-regional organizations.”

He described the second message of Iran's membership in BRICS as the collapse of the unipolar economy.

“Europeans and Westerners have focused on the unipolar economy and have made unilateralism the basis of action. Iran's joining BRICS means the failure of the unipolar economic project of one-sidedness centered on the Americans because, with the joining of Iran and the strengthening of BRICS, we are witnessing the removal of the world economy from the clutches of America and its allies,” Azizi said in remarks to IRNA.

He added, “Iran can play an important role in BRICS with its unique reserves of oil, gas, and minerals and its strategic location. Therefore, acceptance of membership is important for both Iran and a good opportunity has been provided for BRICS to use the capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Iran has long expressed interest in joining the group due to its economic potential and geopolitical importance. This became a reality in August when the bloc of emerging economies invited Iran for full membership. Iran greatly welcomed the invitation.

Azizi said the bloc represents the emerging markets. “BRICS is the voice of emerging markets. It is an opportunity to achieve development and enjoy the balance of the world economy, which will change the rules of the world's political and economic game,” he noted.

The lawmaker also said Iran’s membership in BRICS is one of the diplomatic achievements of the Raisi administration.

“Iran's membership in BRICS is one of the successes of the 13th government in the field of diplomacy. Effective steps were taken in this regard. Membership in BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, solving some important regional issues, special relations with neighbors, reducing tensions and releasing blocked assets are among the important achievements of the 13th government in the field of diplomacy,” he stated.



