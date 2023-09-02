Iranian taekwondo athletes win medals at 2023 Paris Grand Prix
TEHRAN – Iranian athletes Mahdi Hajimousaei, Abolfazl Zandi and Mobina Nematzadeh won three medals on the first day of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Paris.
The men’s -58kg final brought together Hamjimousaei and his 19-year-old compatriot Abolfazl Zandi, who had fought in the Rome semi-final, which Hajimousaei had won.
Zandi withdrew before the fight began.
Zandi had caused an upset in the semi-final by beating Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Mohamed Khalil Jendoubi from Egypt 2-0.
In the second semi-final Hajimousaei overcame Australian Bailey Lewis from.
The 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Prix has brought a total of 255 participants from 59 countries together.
