Iran’s Barkhordari takes gold at 2023 Taekwondo Grand Prix

TEHRAN – Mehran Barkhordari of Iran won a gold medal at the 2023 WT Taekwondo Grand Prix on Saturday.

Barkhordari came into the tournament having won one Grand Prix silver in his career but upgraded that to his first ever gold in Paris in the men-80kg.

He emerged victorious over Greece’s Apostolos Telikostoglou in the final match.

Barkhordari had defeated opponents from Colombia, Jordan, South Korea, and the US on his way to the final.

Mahdi Hajimousaei and Abolfazl Zandi had previously claimed a gold and silver medal in the men’s -58kg final, respectively.

Mobina Nematzadeh had also claimed a bronze medal in the women’s under-49kg category.

The 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Prix has brought a total of 255 participants from 59 countries together.