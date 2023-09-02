Major projects inaugurated in Iran’s main container port

TEHRAN – Head of the Institute of Standards and Industrial Research of Iran (ISIRI) Mehdi Eslam-Panah on Friday inaugurated two major projects at Shahid Rajaei Port, which is Iran’s largest and most-equipped container port.

The projects include the overhaul of Axis 4 and the transit and export terminal of the Shahid Rajaei port complex, the portal of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) reported.

The inauguration ceremony of the said projects was also attended by Governor of the Hormozgan Province Mehdi Dousti and Director General of Hormozgan Ports and Maritime Department Hossein Abbas-Nejad.

Speaking at the ceremony, Abbas-Nejad said the inauguration of the above-mentioned projects is going to add 8,000 TEUs to the container storage and transit capacity of Shahid Rajaee Port which can increase the speed of port operations.

According to the official, the port’s current transit and container storage capacity is 145,000 TEUs.

The funding for the completion of the transit and export terminal of Shahid Rajaei Port which includes a warehouse and a container storage area of 128,633 square meters has been supplied by the private sector.

Over four trillion rials (about $81.5 million) has been invested for the completion of the mentioned project, according to Abbas-Nejad.

The overhaul project of Axis 4 of Shahid Rajaei port has also been carried out with 860 billion rials (about $1.7 million) in order to improve the quality and safety of the roads leading to the port complex.

Enjoying the most modern container terminals and port equipment, Shahid Rajaee accounts for 85 percent of the total loading and unloading at the Iranian ports.

Given its significant role in the country’s import and export of products as well as transit and transshipment via Iran, the development of Shahid Rajaee Port has been among the most important development projects in the country.

