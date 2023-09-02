Tehran to host intl. confectionery expo next week

TEHRAN - The 22nd Iran International Confectionery Fair, as one of the only exhibitions in Iran that is specially allocated to the confectionery industry, is going to be held from September 7 to 10 at the Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

As IRIB reported, 250 domestic and foreign exhibitors are going to present their latest achievements and innovations in the confectionery and chocolate industry in three major categories food, raw materials, and related machinery.

All kinds of products including biscuits, sweets, chocolate, toffee, candies, and traditional foods such as Gaz, Sohan, and Baklava, production raw materials such as cocoa powder, oil, flour, cocoa butter, food colors, as well as all kinds of production, baking and packaging machinery will be showcased in this exhibition.

EF/MA