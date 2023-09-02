Arbaeen pilgrimage: number of Iranians visiting Karbala up 12% y/y

TEHRAN—The number of Iranian pilgrims visiting Iraq’s Karbala has soared 12 percent over the past few days compared to the same period last year.

The annual pilgrimage marks an end to the 40-day mourning period following the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam, and his loyal companions who were martyred at the Battle of Karbala on Muharram 10, 680 CE.

“So far, more than 3,350,000 Iranian pilgrims have crossed Iran-Iraq borders, which shows a 12 percent growth year on year,” an official in charge of the Arbaeen pilgrimage said on Saturday.

Last month, the Iranian ministers of interior and health visited the shared border crossings to inspect the facilities and relief equipment at the border for Arbaeen pilgrims.

The pilgrimage is characterized by a remarkable display of unity, as people from diverse backgrounds join together to mourn and commemorate the Imam’s martyrdom. This pilgrimage is not only an act of devotion but also a powerful expression of solidarity, promoting peace, harmony, and religious tolerance. Pilgrims often walk kilometers, enduring physical hardships, as a symbol of sacrifice and dedication to their faith.

Arbaeen falls on September 6 this year.

AFM