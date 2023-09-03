MKO members reportedly struggling to find shelter

TEHRAN - As pressure from the Albanian government piles up, the Mujahedin-e-Khalq terror organization has decided to transfer its members to other countries, according to Tasnim.

The report by Tasnim released on Saturday says some MKO members are scheduled to move out of Albania. They are however moving in two separate groups, with some of them opting to go to Canada and the rest to Germany.

The MKO was initially planning to entirely move its headquarters to Canada, but was met with conflicting reactions from within. The decision was made after France refused to host the group.

For now, the terror organization has decided to transfer its members possessing the Canadian passport to the North American country and send the individuals with German documents to Germany. The ones leaving are reportedly the higher-ranking members of the organization.

The secret planned exit and the MKO prioritizing the safety of members with more important positions have led to disquiet among lower-ranking figures. The rift is deepening between different parts of the organization especially due to the absence of the MKO ringleader, Maryam Rajavi.

The government of Albania banned Maryam Rajavi from entering the country in August. Rajavi fled from Albania to France in late June, after Albanian police forces raided the camp hosting the MKO due to its engagement in “terror and cyber-attacks” against foreign institutions. Police seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities while at least one MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured during clashes at the camp. The MKO has expressed concerns that Albania might have turned in its sized assets to Iranian authorities.

It seems that high-ranking figures in the MKO are trying to flee the country before the Albanian government decides to conduct another raid on Ashraf 3.

There is currently immense pressure on the MKO from the Albanian government as severe restrictions have been imposed on the group. Albanian police have set up inspection posts at the exits of Ashraf 3 in recent weeks and control all the group’s entries and exits.

In addition, with the order of the Albanian judiciary, the internet at MKO headquarters has also been cut off.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama previously said in an interview with German network Spiegel that the group is not allowed to use Albania for war against Iran. "Albania does not intend to wage war against Iran and will not accept anyone who has abused our hospitality,” added the prime minister.

MHA/PA