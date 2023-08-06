Albania places new regulations on MKO camp

TEHRAN - New limits have been placed by the Albanian police on the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) camp close to Tirana.

The new limits are in place to keep terrorists under control at the Ashraf-3 camp outside Manze, a small hill hamlet 30 kilometers west of Tirana, Albania’s capital.

No one is reportedly permitted to enter or leave the camp without first receiving permission from Albanian authorities.

Maryam Rajavi, the ringleader of the terrorist MKO group, has also been banned to Albania.

According to sources, the ban was issued by Albania’s anti-terrorism court following an assessment of the documents demonstrating the group’s involvement in sabotage actions in Iran.

After Albanian police stormed the camp in late June for the group’s engagement in “terror and cyber-attacks” against international organizations, Rajavi escaped from Albania to France.

150 computers connected to terrorist operations were confiscated.

During the clashes at the camp, at least one MKO terrorist was killed and several more injured.

Reports suggest that the MKO member killed in the raid was Abdolvahhab Faraji, a prominent commander of the group with expertise in military engineering operations who was in charge of technical and engineering activities during an operation launched by the group against Iran in July 1988.

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama later said the MKO must leave the country if it wants to use Albanian soil to fight against Iran, adding that his country has no intention of being at war with Iran and “does not accept anyone who has abused our hospitality.”

Members of the cultish group spent several years in Iraq, where Saddam Hussein, a former Iraqi dictator, harbored and armed them.

They supported Saddam Hussein during his imposed war against Iran and afterwards assisted him in putting down protests across the Arab nation, Shias in the south and Kurds in the north.

Thousands of Iranian citizens, including government officials, have been killed by the despised organization since the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979. The cultish group’s machine of terror was highly active in first years of the revolution.

Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks since 1979, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the acts of terror carried out by the MKO.

The group was viewed by the EU as a terrorist organization until January 2009, when the EU Council lifted the designation under immense pressure from political lobbies. The decision was followed by the United States in September 2012.

The group was also considered a terror group by Canada and Japan.

Back in July, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, the chief of Iran’s Judiciary, said he had established a special committee to look into the cases of indicted members of the MKO whose proceedings have been delayed.

He said he has advised the Judiciary to heed to the MKO members’ cases while keeping in mind the heinous crimes the group has committed.

Iran has lately become more focused on bringing members of the MKO to justice. A criminal court in Tehran told 104 members of the group to get ready for prosecution. It announced the they have one month to introduce defense attorney to the court otherwise “the necessary decision would be taken according to law”.

On July 14, Iran summoned Italy’s Ambassador to Tehran, Giuseppe Perrone, to express strong opposition to the Italian parliament’s decision to welcome the ringleader of the MKO.

Majid Nili Ahmad-Abadi, director general for Western Europe Department at the Foreign Ministry, urged Italy to uphold its international commitments in the “fight against terrorism.”

The meeting between Rajavi and a few Italian lawmakers drew vitriol from Tehran for being “clearly an example of promoting and encouraging terrorism.”

“The Islamic Republic does not tolerate support for terrorism in any shape by anyone and categorically censures it,” the Iranian diplomat noted.

According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Iran recognizes free speech and behavior within the bounds of the law and respects the national sovereignty of other nations.

In order to protect the rule of law and the freedom of those who uphold it, the ministry said, “All governance mechanisms of the civilized world seek punishment for terrorists.”

The official in charge emphasized how detested the MKO is among the Iranian people, stressing, “Doubtless any move by anyone anywhere in support of terrorism is condemned. Iran urges the Italian government to demonstrate its seriousness in preventing the country from turning into a safe haven for terrorists.”

He went on to say, “Supporting terrorism would not protect Italy’s interests in fostering positive relations with Iran; on the contrary, and it will severely damage Italy’s reputation abroad.”