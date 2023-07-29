Tehran court tells MKO members to prepare for prosecution

TEHRAN – A Tehran criminal court has given 104 fugitives from the Mujahedin-e Khalgh Organization (MKO) one month to choose defense attorneys.

Masoud Rajavi and Maryam Qajar Azedanlou (Rajavi), the previous and current ringleaders of the terror group, are among the MKO members who will be tried. The court says “the necessary decision would be taken according to law” if the defendants whose whereabouts are unknown do not come forwards.

Last month, Iran's attorney-general said a 700-page indictment had been filed against the MKO. Mohammad-Jafar Montazeri said the Islamic Republic will make sure to bring the terrorists to justice.

MKO members currently reside in a camp in Albania. In June, the Albanian police raided their camp on the orders of the judiciary due to the group’s "violation of agreement and commitments”. Security forces seized a number of the MKO’s documents and electronics devices. Some anti-Iran media outlets have expressed fear that the assets have been transferred to Iran.

The MKO is responsible for the deaths of numerous Iranian officials and civilians. At least 12,000 people have lost their lives in terrorist attacks carried out by the group.