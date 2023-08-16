West funds terrorist groups like MKO, Daesh: Judiciary chief

TEHRAN- - The head of Iran’s Judiciary, Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, has said that the West has sponsored terrorist groups, including Daesh and the Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO).

In an exclusive interview with Al Mayadeen on Tuesday, Ejei stated that “MKO members are hypocrites, for they proclaimed to bear the banner of anti-imperialism, but today they are embraced by imperialists.”

“They used to say that their priority was to fight imperialism, but they secretly were in contact with foreign intelligence agencies,” he added.

The Judiciary chief also said, “It was only a year and a half since the triumph of the revolution, and the hypocrites (MKO), instead of standing with their people, swiftly joined the ranks of the enemy that invaded their land and killed their people with the weapons supplied by the West.”

The MKO joined Saddam Hussein’s army in the war against Iran in the 1980s. Saddam also used them against his opponents, Shias in the south and Kurds in the north.

Ejei went on to say that the West has to understand that they are supporting traitors who have already betrayed their own people and nation and would do so again in the future.

“More than 10,000 people were martyred at the hands of this organization, and Iran is still granting them the right to trial and an attorney,” he maintained during the interview.

“We must confront this organization and try its key members,” he declared.

He added, “There are some entities (in the MKO) who do not deny receiving aid from the U.S. aid.”

The Judiciary chief also said Israel and the U.S. were complicit in the crimes committed by the MKO.

“The United States and some Western countries were giving them airlifts, providing them with arms, and giving them strategic support while Daesh elements were being besieged,” he argued.

Ejei also emphasized the importance of Iran’s move in forging ties with all Islamic nations, saying, “Iran does not only support the resistance front in Lebanon, Palestine, and Iraq, but also seeks the dignity of all Muslims and freedom from the hegemony of colonizers, whether in Asia, Africa, or even the United States.”

“We are opposed to the expressions used by the former American president toward Saudi Arabia and its senior officials,” the senior judge said in an indirect reference to Donald Trump who likened Saudi Arabia to a milk cow.

“We need to be cautious, as the enemies are undoubtedly disturbed by this rapprochement,” he said.

Ejei went on to add that “the United States is not in a position to impose conditions on Iran, and today, we remember the words of martyr Soleimani when he addressed America, saying ‘come and fight me. There is no need to fight Iran, nor a need to confront the Axis of Resistance’.”

He also highlighted the significance of the Palestinians’ struggle against Israeli invaders and praised the leadership of the Hezbollah resistance movement.

“Why are figures like Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and martyr Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi, along with other martyrs of the Resistance, deeply entrenched in the hearts of many youths today? Why are they held in such high regard?” he noted.

Additionally, he explained that Lt. General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis are revered by the younger generation and all Muslims since they, among others, made the ultimate sacrifice for Allah and the sake of human respect and dignity.

General Soleimani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force who was internationally famous as a legendary military commander, and Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the deputy leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), were assassinated in a U.S. drone attack near Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, 2020.