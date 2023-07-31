Iran to speed up delayed prosecution of MKO members

TEHRAN - Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, the chief of Iran’s Judiciary, says he has established a special committee to look into the cases of indicted members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MKO) terror group whose proceedings have been delayed.

He said he has advised the judiciary to heed to the MKO members’ cases while keeping in mind the heinous crimes the group has committed.

The MKO is responsible for the death of more than 12,000 people.

Iran has lately become more focused on bringing members of the MKO to justice. On Saturday, a criminal court in Tehran told 104 members of the group to get ready for prosecution. It announced the terrorists have one month to introduce defense attorney to the court otherwise “the necessary decision would be taken according to law”.

