A glimpse at MEK’s non-existent supporters

The Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/MKO) was a paramilitary organization that began its activities in Iran in 1965.

After the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, the Marxist cult and terrorist group, which claimed it had played a major role in the victory of the Islamic Revolution, launched a campaign of terror against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Finally, in 1981 the MKO operatives took up arms and carried out large-scale terrorist operations, assassinating more than 17,000 Iranians. The most important of these actions were the bombings of the Office of the Prime Minister and the Office of the Islamic Republic of Iran Party. The president, prime minister and head of the Supreme Court were brutally killed in the bombings.

When the MKO escaped from Iran, they went to Iraq and collaborated with Saddam Hussein in his war against Iran in the 1980s. They took up arms against their own country and participated in two operations against the Islamic Republic.

After Iran and Iraq accepted a ceasefire, the NLA (National Liberation Army), MEK’s military branch, with financial and logistical support from Saddam Hussein attacked Iran with the hallucination to conquer Tehran in a few days. As soon as they set foot on the Iranian soil, they committed heinous actions such as setting people on fire and hanging them.

Now, this terrorist organization considers itself as an alternative to the Islamic Republic of Iran and is doing its best to attack the Iranian people and government in any way possible.

After about 25 years of presence in Iraq, the MEK was expelled at the end of Saddam Hussein's rule and settled in Albania with the financial support of some Arab countries and direct support of the Americans.

The MEK is trying to rebuild and portray its new face from a terrorist face to a democratic one by taking measures such as holding political and annual gatherings (aka Kahkeshan, meaning Galaxy) and hiding under several fictitious names and aliases such as PMOI, MEK, MKO, NLA and NCRI (National Council of Resistance of Iran).

To achieve its vicious goals, the MEK invites famous and controversial political figures to its summits. The propaganda that the organization seeks to launch by holding these events is more important to them than the gathering itself. Thus, the presence of controversial figures in these events is too significant for the MEK.

Therefore, when these annual gatherings approach, the MEK launches extensive propaganda campaigns and always tries to emphasize that it enjoys a lot of support to confront the Islamic Republic. As a result, it can vividly be observed that some people are present at these gatherings. Students and the homeless accompany the MEK to the annual gatherings to visit Paris for free.

The Associated Press gives a detailed report on one of the annual gatherings of the organization. This American news outlet writes, "Most of the attendees at the Mujahedin-e-Khalq organization gathering in Berlin were brought there by the organization of this group from schools in Poland and the Czech Republic so that the seats were filled in the venue’s hall."

The events have been covered by other media outlets. For example, the French newspaper Le Monde has provided a report about one of the gatherings in Paris, talking to some participants. One of the participants is a girl from Kyrgyzstan, who apparently has no knowledge or connection to the MEK. The newspaper talks to a girl named Alina Alimkova and writes, "This girl does not know a single word of Persian, and she does not know much about Iran. But she decides to travel to Paris because she was given a good offer to stay in Paris for a few days and participate in a conference."

According to the Kyrgyz student, the newspaper says, "all the passengers who had come to Paris on eight buses are all young and, most of the students were recruited through the Internet."

The female student told Le Monde that “no one knew the purpose of this trip.”

The goal will be disclosed in these gatherings if we consider the activities of the MEK and the large payments to some speakers together.

The MEK is known for paying very large sums. According to the documents published, each participant is paid around 30 to 50 euros per day. Also, they are given food and consumables.

Even to be able to recruit more people, the organization pays up to 1500 euros as a commission to anyone who can invite between 20 and 30 people to gatherings.

This type of action by the MEK shows how and for what purpose people attend these gatherings. The goal of most people who cooperate is to receive the agreed-upon wage and money that the MEK pays, whether they are listeners or speakers.