No homeland, no credit

In a commentary, the Iran newspaper discussed the deplorable situation of the MKO. The paper said: The terrorist group tried to disrupt security in Iran by trying to conduct terrorist operations from outside the country while enjoying Western support. But now they have no power inside or outside Iran, and their decline is imminent.

Recently, the Albanian government banned Maryam Rajavi from entering Albania due to the terrorist activities of the MKO camp inside the eastern European country. Also, the MKO’s kingpins inside Iran have been discovered and detained. It is worth mentioning that according to Israel’s spy agency, during Iran’s riots in fall of 2022, the members and supporters of the organization infiltrated the border areas of the country and proceeded to contact separatist groups. In terms of media, they implemented Mossad's anti-security agenda by forming a chain called "Jovanan Mahallat" in Iran’s border cities in the west and the east. But all these plans failed as several members of the terror group got arrested.

Hamshahri: Achievements of Iran and Pakistan

In a note, Hamshahri discussed the achievements of the visit by Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian and his accompanying team to neighboring Pakistan. It wrote: The visit of the Iranian delegation to Pakistan has had numerous achievements. The Iran-Pakistan negotiations have had different political, security, economic, and commercial dimensions, which can change the future of the relations between the two countries. Transforming the borders of Sistan-Baluchestan province with Pakistan from a “security” one to commercial and economic one is part of the achievements of Amir Abdollahian’s visit. Also, establishing commercial and industrial settlements and some important commercial routes between the two countries, including the border crossings of Rimdan and Pishin were discussed during the meetings. Iran listened to the concern of Pakistanis regarding the growth of Chabahar port and its potential harm to Karachi, and assured Pakistan that Karachi, by maintaining its position along with Chabahar port, can be the cause of fundamental transformation in the region, and that the two sides do not have to compete with each other.

Shargh: Combining diplomacy with military maneuvers

In an analysis, Shargh addressed the moves of the United States in the region as well as the talks between Iran and the United States and said: A range of significant political and diplomatic movements in the past weeks by regional and non-regional actors gives a contrast that has created a vague atmosphere. The visit of Ali Bagheri Kani to Oman and his meeting with (Foreign Minister) Badr al-Busaidi could be a sign that the negotiations between Tehran and Washington, under the mediation of Muscat, continue with both intensity and weakness which has preserved a trace of hope. That’s while, the dismissal of Robert Malley, as well as the presence of American fighter jets and other armaments in Syria and the Persian Gulf, confirm the U.S. is still trying to stir up tensions in the region. Considering the recent action of the United States in transferring frozen Iranian money from Iraqi banks to Omani banks, Bagheri Kani's trip to Oman may be related to this transfer and have nothing to do with the revival of the JCPOA. With this action, the United States of America has practically tied up its behind-the-scenes negotiations with Iran, hosted by Muscat, with the fate of the money in Oman’s banks to use it as a pressure tool.

Vatan-e-Emrooz: Ready in the Persian Gulf

In an explanation, Vatan-e-Emrooz discussed Iran's naval maneuver in the Persian Gulf and said: Last week, the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps Navy held a maneuver in the Persian Gulf focusing on the strong defense of Iranian islands. An exercise that more than anything expressed Iran's readiness to secure the Persian Gulf and defend the Iranian islands. It was during the last days of July that CENTCOM declared that it will be sending F-35 and F-16 fighter jets and destroyers that are equipped with guided missiles to the Persian Gulf to counter what it calls Iran’s threats. The United States military is also considering the deployment of armed forces on commercial ships that pass through the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, the actions of the Iranian naval units in the IRGC and army that are armed with up-to-date drones, advanced systems and cruise and ballistic missiles can be seen as a decisive message to America that the Yankees and their allies have no right to return to this region. And that the Persian Gulf belongs to Iran and the neighboring countries, and there is no place for non-regional countries.