Two terrorists nabbed in Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN- In the region of Sistan-Baluchestan in Iran’s southeast, security forces have detained two Takfiri terrorists.

IRNA quoted the provincial police commander, Doostali Jalilian, as stating on Saturday that the two terrorists were detained in Sistan-Baluchestan’s Qasr-e Qand district. Jalilian said they are members of the Ansar al-Furqan terror group.

Jalilian said the two were apprehended following their identification and careful observation of their moves by intelligence forces during a planned operation on the Qasr-e Qand roadway to Talang.

According to a preliminary investigation, the two operatives, who are Iranian nationals, participated in a planned attack on Basij troops on Friday afternoon in Qasr-e Qand city. During the assault, the two terrorists, along with two others, killed and wounded a number of the volunteer Basij forces in the southeastern city.

Sistan-Baluchestan has seen a number of terror incidents in recent years that have targeted both security forces and civilians.

In a fight with terrorists trying to get inside the country in June, an Iranian border guard was martyred in the province.

In May, five Iranian border guards were martyred in clashes in Sistan-Baluchestan with armed terrorists and anti-Islamic Revolution elements.

On August 4, a group of terrorists had been apprehended by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force in the border region of Sistan-Baluchestan, not far from the Pakistani border.

According to a statement issued by the Force’s Quds Base, the team was affiliated with a foreign-sponsored terrorist group and was apprehended following detailed intelligence and operational procedures.

The team was disbanded before engaging in “destructive and terrorist acts” in southeast Iran.

The operation also resulted in the confiscation of six assault rifles, some of which had telescopic sight mounted on, and a large cache of ammunition.

Last month, the IRGC Ground Force busted a group of terrorists in the region. The operation, which also involved the seizure of ammunition, weapons, and explosives, culminated in the deaths of two terrorists and the arrest of a third.