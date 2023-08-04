IRGC smashes terror team in Sistan-Baluchestan

TEHRAN- A group of terrorists have been apprehended by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchestan, not far from the Pakistani border.

According to a statement issued by the Force’s Quds Base on Thursday, the team was affiliated with a foreign-sponsored terrorist group and was apprehended following detailed intelligence and operational procedures.

The team was disbanded before engaging in “destructive and terrorist acts” in southeast Iran.

The operation also resulted in the confiscation of six assault rifles, some of which had telescopic sight mounted on, and a large cache of ammunition.

Last month, the IRGC Ground Force busted a group of terrorists in the region. The operation, which also involved the seizure of ammunition, weapons, and explosives, culminated in the deaths of two terrorists and the arrest of a third.

Pakistan has a border with Sistan-Baluchestan. Several terrorist attacks on civilians and security forces have occurred in the province in recent years.

Iran’s security forces have consistently secured the country’s borders and repulsed practically all terrorist attacks by foreign-backed anti-revolutionary elements across the country.

Back in July, a member of the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group, who was provoking violent riots and other acts of violence in Sistan-Baluchestan province last September, was detained by the intelligence units of the IRGC.

The IRGC’s Salman Base released a statement in which it asserted that terrorists, separatists, rogue elements, and agents of foreign intelligence agencies were responsible for disrupting regional unity and security by inciting crowds during the unrest in the provincial capital of Zahedan.

The regional IRGC intelligence units kept a close eye on the situation, identifying key leaders and instigators of the protests.

Among them was Ali Narouei, also known as Salahuddin, who was recognized and closely followed.

The troops were able to hack into his phone and discover close connection with anti-Iran terrorist groups.

During the September riots in Zahedan, Salahuddin maintained contact with a high-profile member of the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group called Qader, according to the statement.

Qader directed him to deliver guns and live ammunition to rioters and provocateurs via social media channels.

Salahuddin then departed southern Iran and found sanctuary in Dalbandin, Pakistan’s southwestern region of Balochistan, in a hideaway maintained by a Jaish ul-Adl terrorist named Taher Shiranzaei.

Salahuddin was eventually transferred, along with other terrorists, to Jaish ul-Adl’s primary training camp.