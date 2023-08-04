IRGC chief cautions of schemes on anniversary of 2022 riots in Iran

TEHRAN - Major General Hossein Salami, the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), has warned of an enemy conspiracy to incite unrest in Iran on the anniversary of the riots that erupted in September 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini.

Talking to a conference of Basij officials in Tehran on Tuesday, General Salami said the enemy suffered a crushing defeat during last year’s riots, describing them as the “most severe, most dangerous, most serious, most unequal, and most massive global battle” waged against the Islamic Republic.

The IRGC commander also warned of a fresh threat, saying, “The enemy intends to sow seditions once again on the anniversary of the autumn 2022 incidents.”

However, he continued, the adversary will be unable to act in the face of Iranians’ readiness and alertness.

“The solution to it (hostile plot) is prevention,” the top general pointed out.

In remarks made in November 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei emphasized the adversaries’ clear involvement in the riots that erupted for weeks following Mahsa Amini’s passing.

“The events that took place… were not merely street riots. They were detailed plots. The enemy initiated hybrid warfare. The enemy, namely the United States, the Zionist regime, some insidious and malicious European powers, and some groups, came to the scene with all of their capabilities,” the Leader noted.

After the time the IRGC called on the Judiciary to “identify and deal severely and fairly with rumor-mongers and those who spread false news on social media and in public and who endanger the psychological safety of the society” while expressing condolences to Amini’s family and other relatives.

Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16, three days after she fainted at a police station in Tehran. She had been detained by morality police to receive training in dress code.

The Iranian parliament’s preliminary investigation ruled out a harm to her head or other vital organs as the cause of her death. It citied her medical background and a prior brain surgery as the reasons for her death. Medical examination by the forensic medicine also reached the same conclusion.