IRGC chief: Military act against Iran will tantamount to ‘suicide’

TEHRAN - The chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has warned that any attempt to challenge Iran’s defensive capability will result in nothing except a “major suicide”.

Speaking at a meeting of several IRGC Ground Force commanders on Tuesday, Major General Hossein Salami said the Iranian armed forces had been successful in developing a deterrent force against the adversary.

He said Iran’s defense system is the result of “hard and heavy experience” in the face of all sophisticated and non-advanced opponents in the contemporary age.

Iran has faced a variety of challenges in recent decades, the top commander remarked.

The adversary has been let down by Iran’s development of an “endless power”, he said, adding that Iran’s deterrent capability extends beyond missiles and drones.

Salami also argued that Iran’s “small enemies” are part of the bigger enemies’ strategies and act as mere pawns in their hands.

He went on to say that due to Iran’s intrinsic capacities the enemies employ proxies against the country, and they are fully aware that any direct conflict with the Iranian military forces will result in “major suicide” for them.

In an apparent reference to a terrorist attack against a police station in the city of Zahedan, the capital of the province of Sistan-Baluchestan, on Saturday, the major general asserted those who committed the tactical destructive move received direct instructions from the United States.

In the attack on police station in Zahedan four armed terrorists were killed. Two police officers were also martyred in the attack.

On Saturday, Sistan-Baluchestan Police Chief Doustali Jalilian stated that armed terrorists attempted to enter the central area of Zahedan Police Station Number 16 while disguised as clients.

Ahmad Vahidi, the Iranian Interior Minister, said that the nation’s security and intelligence agencies will continue to hunt down terrorist groups even outside the country’s borders.