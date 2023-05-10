‘Big events are just around the corner’: IRGC chief

TEHRAN- Israel and the United States are imploding, according to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), who also denounced the most recent Israeli offensive against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Major General Hossein Salami made the remarks during a meeting of the Basij in the shrine city of Mashhad on Tuesday.

Major General Hossein Salami made the comments hours after three prominent commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance groups lost their lives in the pre-dawn Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

The top general went on to add, “The Zionists who were boastful a few months ago are now shocked to see that more than 30 armed attacks take place in the occupied territories each day.”

“Big events are just around the corner. Justice will return to the region, and hopes have been renewed. This is the pattern of the unexpected fall of powers,” he pointed out.

At least three prominent commanders of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed in a series of targeted attacks on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday night by Israeli military aircraft.

Based on Palestinians’ reports, at least 15 Palestinians were killed and 20 more were injured as a result of the Israeli airstrikes, which also struck a number of targets in Khan Yunis, Rafah, and Gaza City.

The Palestinian resistance groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad promised to exact retribution for the blood of those who were killed in Gaza.

The assaults received considerable worldwide opprobrium.

The IRGC chief said that the Zionists themselves are now talking about their own collapse.

“They wanted to push Syria into trouble, but President Bashar al-Assad survived and returned to the Arab League,” General Salami underlined.

In remarks on April 22, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, urged the Muslim world to take advantage of the significant opportunity presented by the acceleration of the Zionist regime’s fall, which has been underway for a few years.

The IRGC chief also said that “Americans are no longer willing to support the Zionists and none of them travels to the occupied Palestine anymore.”

He added the U.S. now has only two military bases in Iraq, noting that Iran has made the Americans to stop prioritizing West Asia.

Salami remarked that Iranians have always seen resistance as “sweet,” emphasizing that everyone who harbored ill will for the Iranian nation is now facing with their demise while the Islamic system is still in existence.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Salami stated that the West “has recently realized that military warfare is not enough to win wars, but it is humans who can decide the fate of any war.”