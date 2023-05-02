We have decided to end commotion over our nuclear program: Iran’s nuclear chief 

TEHRAN – Mohammad Eslami, chief of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said in a ceremony in the Amir Kabir University of Technology on Tuesday that the Islamic Republic has decided to end “commotions” over the country’s nuclear program.

Salami said due to untruthful accusations against Iran for its nuclear program “our path of progress” has become more limited and more “hurdles” have been created every passing day and this has created a situation in which some Iranian citizens may ask what is the “advantage” of nuclear energy.

The nuclear chief went on to say that industrialization of nuclear energy is of paramount importance to the extent that it can create a “unique opportunity to facilitate and accelerate” the path for producing technology.

In line with this purpose a “special investment” has been made and “the starting point is formulation of a strategic document that shapes the 20-year outlook of our plans.”



