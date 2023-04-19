IRGC officials meets Army commander

TEHRAN – A group of senior Islamic Revolution Guards Corps commanders held a meeting with Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi on Wednesday to congratulate him on Army Day.

The IRGC commanders included General Hossein Salami, the chief commander of the force, and General Esmail Qaani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force, among others.

In the gathering, Major General Salami described the IRGC and the Army as two sturdy pillars of Iran’s defense power, saying the two forces’ integrity, solidarity, unity, cordial interaction and unbreakable fraternity signify the Islamic Republic’s great military power that paves the way for victory over the enemies, according to Tasnim.

“Today, thank God, our army has become a modern and well-equipped army, and more importantly, the human body of this army has grown very well both spiritually and professionally. Its progress has been noticeable in all fields, and an example of this progress and growth was displayed in the April 18 parade this year,” Fars News quoted General Salami as saying in the meeting.

Major General Salami described the Army and the IRGC as two huge pillars of the country's defense power. “Continuity and intertwining of beliefs and similarity of beliefs and goals, very sincere interactions and unbreakable brotherhood of the Army and the IRGC, are the message of a coherence and a strength in the country's military power under the command of the great Leader of the Islamic Revolution,” he said.

For his part, Major General Mousavi lauded the unparalleled rapport between the Army and the IRGC. He said while the enemy has mounted pressures and resorted to psychological war in order to create division, such unity among the Iranian Armed Forces has thwarted the enemy’s plots and frustrated its hopes, according to Tasnim.

The commander also pointed to the Army’s great advances, saying its young experts have managed to design and manufacture all types of defense equipment inside the country.

The Iranian Army celebrated its national day on Tuesday. Military parades and marches were held on Tuesday across Iran. The parades were attended by senior military officials. In the capital, Tehran, a ceremony was held near the mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini. Units from the four divisions of the Army took part in the parades, displaying their equipment.