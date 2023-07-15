IRGC intelligence unit provides details about riot mastermind in southeastern Iran

TEHRAN- A member of the so-called Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group, who was provoking violent riots and other acts of violence in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province last September, has been detained by the intelligence units of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps.

On Thursday night, the IRGC’s Salman Base released a statement in which it asserted that terrorists, separatists, rogue elements, and agents of foreign intelligence agencies were responsible for disrupting regional unity and security by inciting crowds during the unrest in the provincial capital of Zahedan.

The regional IRGC intelligence units kept a close eye on the situation, identifying key leaders and instigators of the protests.

Among them was Ali Narouei, also known as Salahuddin, who was recognized and closely followed.

The troops were able to hack into his phone and discover close connection with anti-Iran terrorist groups.

During the September riots in Zahedan, Salahuddin maintained contact with a high-profile member of the Jaish ul-Adl terrorist group called Qader, according to the statement.

Qader directed him to deliver guns and live ammunition to rioters and provocateurs via social media channels.

Salahuddin then departed southern Iran and found sanctuary in Dalbandin, Pakistan’s southwestern region of Balochistan, in a hideaway maintained by a Jaish ul-Adl terrorist named Taher Shiranzaei.

Salahuddin was eventually transferred, along with other terrorists, to Jaish ul-Adl’s primary training camp.

During his stay, he went through a six-day training program that taught him how to employ mechanical, electromagnetic, and remotely controlled explosives, as well as advanced ways of targeted assassination.

Following his training, Salahuddin made contact with another Jaish ul-Adl terrorist member known as Zaker Sheikhzadeh, alias Mullah Omar, who was in charge of identifying senior Iranian security and intelligence officers in Sistan-Baluchestan region.

Salahuddin was subsequently assigned an assassination mission in Zahedan.

Salahuddin unlawfully entered Iran through border on April 5, intending to commit terrorist actions.

However, he was quickly recognized and detained by the IRGC’s intelligence forces before he could carry out any such intentions.

After congregational prayers on September 30, 2022, terrorists carried out gun assaults on Zahedan police stations and public areas, killing 19 persons and injuring another 20.

In addition, they destroyed a bank, an emergency station, and a fire engine in the city. Security forces’ prompt action stopped the culprits’ attempts to start further riots.

The separatist terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

The province of Sistan-Baluchestan, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, has recently seen a number of terrorist strikes that targeted both civilians and security officers.

Iran’s security forces have been watchful and effective in securing border regions and thwarting the majority of terrorist plans carried out across the nation by foreign-backed anti-revolutionary elements.