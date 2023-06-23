Leader urges close cooperation between intelligence bodies

TEHRAN- More communication and cooperation between all levels of the Intelligence Ministry and the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has been encouraged by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Ayatollah Khamenei offered the recommendations in a communique to a joint meeting of the Ministry of Intelligence and the IRGC Intelligence Organization held on June 16 in the shrine city of Mashhad on Thursday.

However, he noted that the two bodies require collaboration at all levels.

“If they want to fight for God’s cause, their jihad is to spread this understanding throughout all ranks,” he said, adding, “Today, despite strong agreement at the top of these two organizations, the real work is to execute this collaboration and understanding at all levels.”

The goal of joint meeting between the ministry and the IRGC-affiliated group was to increase mutual understanding and cooperation in the face of conspiracies by the Islamic Revolution’s adversaries.

Speakers at the gathering on Thursday included the IRGC chief Hossein Salami and Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, who emphasized the need for closer collaboration.

A unified plan was also demanded by Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi and Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian.