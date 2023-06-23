Leader calls on Iranian stationery producers to continue their path
June 23, 2023 - 15:12
TEHRAN- In response to a letter from a group of Iranian stationary producers, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei congratulated their efforts and called for the continuation of this path.
The text of the response of the Leader was published on Thursday, concurrent with the first gathering of the Iranians active in the stationery industry at the venue of this conference.
MA
