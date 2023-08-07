IRGC chief says resistance front facing ‘media world war’ with the West

TEHRAN- The head of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has asserted that Iran and the resistance front are engaged in a global “media world war” with the West.

Speaking in a ceremony on Sunday honoring Reporters Day, Major General Hossein Salami said, “We are living in a grand cultural battle; a war of perception. It is now the atmosphere of a major psychological operation worldwide.”

The top general added, “We are involved in a media world war covering a vast territory with global dimensions, one side of which are companions of the Revolution, supporters of resistance and those men and women in favor of the independence of this land and other Islamic countries.”

Pointing to the Western distortion of facts in the media, the IRGC chief said enemies in the media war can portray torture, displacement of nations and destruction of cities as an integral part of the human rights they proclaim to defend.

Salami asserted that in the media war, sympathy for the underprivileged is misrepresented as support for terrorists.

“Through the power of the media, enemies portray occupation of lands as liberation of nations,” he continued.

The top IRGC commander cited an example of the West’s media manipulation strategies, saying, “CNN often runs the wars, making the ugly atmosphere seem like a dream with pictures and words.”

Salami also said sincere journalist are “creators and writers of facts,” noting opponents in the media war seek to change values.

On August 4, Salami also warned of an enemy conspiracy to incite unrest in Iran on the anniversary of the riots that erupted in September 2022 following the death of Mahsa Amini. “The enemy intends to sow seditions once again on the anniversary of the autumn 2022 incidents.”

Talking to a conference of Basij officials in Tehran, General Salami said the enemy suffered a crushing defeat during last year’s riots, describing them as the “most severe, most dangerous, most serious, most unequal, and most massive global battle” waged against the Islamic Republic.

However, he continued, the adversary will be unable to act in the face of Iranians’ readiness and alertness.

“The solution to it (hostile plot) is prevention,” the top general pointed out.