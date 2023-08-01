IRGC to unveil most recent strategic systems, capabilities soon

TEHRAN - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) will soon disclose its latest strategic systems and capabilities, the IRGC spokesman announced on Monday.

Ramezan Sharif told reporters that the IRGC is still strengthening its capabilities to protect both the Islamic Revolution and national security.

“Public opinion and the Iranian people will witness the capabilities of the IRGC’s various forces during the current year,” Brigadier General Sharif stated.

“(For example) in the area of maritime defense, new strategic systems and capabilities of the IRGC Navy will soon be unveiled,” Sharif continued.

The official highlighted that the IRGC’s all-out defensive power is an essential priority in order to cope with all potential and predicted threats.

Since its inception in 1979, the IRGC has worked closely with the Iranian Army in the face of many external challenges, most notably the eight-year war imposed on Iran by former Iraqi tyrant Saddam Hussein in the 1980s.

The IRGC has also made significant sacrifices in the war against terrorist groups operating in West Asia, as well as assisting Iranians through difficult times like natural catastrophes.

Back in April, General Sharif warned Israel against any military action against Iran, asserting that any such move will lead to the destruction of the Zionist regime.

He was responding to remarks by an Israeli military official that Israel alone can attack Iran.

“This statement of the Zionists is not a new statement and they have repeated that many times. But maybe it has a message and that message is that the conditions of the Americans in the region are such that they cannot support the Zionists,” the spokesman told.

He added, “In a sense, the Americans are trying not to throw themselves into the arms of the Zionists because they know that if the Zionists take action against us, our reciprocal measures will include bases supporting the Zionists.”

General Sharif further said, “The main reason for such a statement by the Zionist regime can be seen as the message of the Americans to them that they are not able to support this regime as in the past and are not ready to enter into a battle that will determine where its fate will lead.”

He warned, “The Zionists know that if they start a military operation or action against us, the end of this action is not with them and it will definitely accelerate their destruction.”