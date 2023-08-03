MKO ringleader Maryam Rajavi banned to enter Albania

TEHRAN - Albania’s Special Court on Corruption and Organized Crime has ordered state authorities to prevent Maryam Rajavi, the MKO ringleader, from entering the country.

According to Tasnim news agency, the verdict was issued earlier this week but made public on Thursday.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, informed sources said the ruling came after Albanian officials examined available pieces of evidence and concluded that the MKO was using the country to organize anti-Iran terrorist attacks.

Maryam Rajavi fled the Ashraf-3 camp in Albania’s western town of Manez to France after the country’s police forces raided the site on June 20 due to its engagement in “terror and cyberattacks” against foreign institutions, Tasnim reported.

Authorities seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.

At least one person was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp.

Albania’s Prime Minister Edi Rama later said the MKO must leave the country if it wants to use Albanian soil to engage in fight against Iran. Rama added his country has no intention of being at war with Iran and “does not accept anyone who has abused our hospitality.”

The MKO, also called MEK, has carried out numerous terrorist attacks against Iranian civilians and government officials since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. Out of the nearly 17,000 Iranians killed in terrorist attacks over the past four decades, about 12,000 have fallen victim to the MKO’s acts of terror.

The group sided with Saddam Hussein in his war against Iran in the 1980s. Saddam also used the cultish group against Iraqi Kurds in the north and Shias in the south.