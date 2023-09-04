Iran Chamber of Guilds to support job-creating projects

TEHRAN – The head of Iran Chamber of Guilds has said his chamber is going to support job-creating projects of trade unions, IRNA reported.

Mojtaba Safaei invited all business unions to propose their projects to the Iran Chamber of Guilds, saying: “Even if a project has some regulation issues, we can make it possible by consulting with the authorities.”

“All the efforts and views of the Iran Chamber of Guilds are aimed at creating optimal interaction, and this interaction with ministries and institutions does not negate our demands from them; Therefore, in this regard, we will follow the demands of the guilds,” he said.

EF/MA