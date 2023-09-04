Iranian inventors shine at IFIA, KIWIE competitions

TEHRAN- Iranian inventors won medals and awards at the International Invention and Innovation Competition for the International Federation of Inventors’ Association (IFIA) and Korea Intl. Women’s Invention Exposition (KIWIE).

The third International Ideas and Inventions Competition was held from August 20 to 22, both in person and online.

Faraz Sadeghi Moghadam and Mohammad Rezaei won the silver medal at the IFIA INV Members for the invention of "the portable solar refrigerator". The invention was presented under the supervision of Sadeghi Moghadam.

It was welcomed by the judges of the World Federation in Switzerland and was awarded a silver medal due to its many applications in various fields, and its compatibility with the environment and climate changes. It also broke the monopoly of China and America.

Currently, they are working on another invention relating to the management of urban waste.

Another student, Javad Dastyafte, won a bronze medal in this competition for his product made of organic honey with four new formulations to be used for the treatment of different diseases including diabetes, eye cataracts, pregnancy, and fertility.

Meanwhile, Sepideh Amiri won a special award at the 16th Korea Intl. Women’s Invention Exposition (KIWIE) 2023 which took place from July 20 to July 23 at the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) in Goyang, South Korea.

IFIA competition

The International Federation of Inventors Associations is a nonprofit organization aiming to disseminate the culture of invention and innovation, support inventors transfer technology, and establish cooperation with related organizations.

IFIA cooperates closely with international organizations of importance in the realization of its objectives. Established in 1968, IFIA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, and recognized as a public utility organization by the Republic and Canton of Geneva.

There were both individual and group competitions; 830 inventions were submitted by 1,500 inventors participating in the competition from 50 countries.

This year, Ehsan Aghajani Rizi, a Ph.D. student in Tourism at Qeshm International Campus of Tehran University, won the world silver medal for his invention in tourism, too.

Inventors were from different parts of the world including the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden, France, Holland, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, South Korea, Morocco, Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon, Poland, Russia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Brazil, Malaysia, The United Arab Emirates, and China, etc. participated in the competition.

The most important criteria to jury members in the review of the submitted inventions included public demand, being economical and cost-effective, and being environmentally friendly.

These inventions and innovations were categorized into 13 groups including computer science (software), Machinery, Civil Engineering, Environmental Protection, Agriculture, Medicine, Electronics, Aerospace, Mechanics, Genetics, etc.

KIWIE competition

The prestigious event aimed to promote and recognize the outstanding contributions of women inventors worldwide.

With the participation of 375 inventors from 19 countries, including Poland, Iran, Thailand, Uzbekistan, Yemen, Tajikistan, Indonesia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Sri Lanka, KIWIE has once again proven to be a melting pot of creativity and innovation.

Amiri is a nurse and a postgraduate student in New Business Entrepreneurship at Razi University.

By presenting designs in the field of hospital equipment and manufacturing industries, she succeeded in winning a special international award for her inventions from South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand.

She has also won a gold and a bronze medal at intl. IFIA competition.

Sepideh Amiri has 10 registered patents so far, and 9 more patents to be registered. She has worked as a lecturer and consultant with individuals, companies, and startups to help them develop their innovative ideas and inventions.

