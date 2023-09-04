Saroo Brierley’s “A Long Way Home” translated into Persian

TEHRAN- The Persian translation of the non-fiction book “A Long Way Home” written by Saroo Brierley and Larry Buttrose and translated by Miaad Banki has been released in the Iranian market.

In this autobiographical book, Indian-Australian businessman Brierley covers three decades of his life, describing his ordeals and adventures as a lost five-year-old in rural India, his adoption by a middle-class Australian family, and his search for his Indian native family some 25 years later, ISNA reported.

The text was initially released in Australia in 2013, then re-released internationally in 2014. It soon became a media sensation and received positive reviews.

It is the miraculous and triumphant story of Saroo Brierley, a young man who used Google Earth to rediscover his childhood life and home in an incredible journey from India to Australia and back again.

At only five years old, Saroo Brierley got lost on a train in India. Unable to read or write or recall the name of his hometown or even his own last name, he survived alone for weeks on the rough streets of Calcutta before ultimately being transferred to an agency and adopted by a couple in Australia.

Despite his gratitude, Brierley always wondered about his origins. Eventually, with the advent of Google Earth, he had the opportunity to look for the needle in a haystack he once called home, and pore over satellite images for landmarks he might recognize or mathematical equations that might further narrow down the labyrinthine map of India. One day, after years of searching, he miraculously found what he was looking for and set off to find his family.

“A Long Way Home “is a moving, poignant, and inspirational true story of survival and triumph against incredible odds. It celebrates the importance of never letting go of what drives the human spirit: hope.

In 2016, the book was adapted into major international feature film “Lion”, directed by Garth Davis and starring Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara. The film premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival. It was nominated for six Academy Awards.

The book was on The New York Times Best Seller list for Paperback Nonfiction for six weeks during the first quarter of 2017.

Morvarid Publications has published the Persian translation of the book in 235 pages.

