Iran says compromise with Tel Avis is far from ‘political wisdom’ as Israel FM visits Bahrain

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday expresses regret over the visit of the Israeli foreign minister visited Bahrain on Monday to open the regime’s embassy in Manana, saying any kind of compromise with the occupation regime lacks “political wisdom” and contravenes the moral and international responsibility of Muslim countries in the face of the “undeniable rights” of the Palestinians.

“While the Zionist regime is in a weak position and is on the verge of disintegration due to the deep and rising crises and is also facing a large-scale opposition and criticism by the international community and human rights bodies for its daily crimes against the Palestinians, any kind of compromise of Muslim countries with this occupation regime is far from political wisdom and goes against human, moral and international responsibility of these countries,” Kanaani explained.

“Pressing the hands of Zionist criminals” by a small number of Muslim countries “will not cause any crack in the ‘iron will’ of the of the Palestinian people for liberating their lands from the claws of the Zionist criminals and will not save the shaky Zionist regime from definite collapse,” Kanaani pointed out.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman went on to say that the moves of a rare number of Muslim rulers in normalizing ties with Israel is in contrast with the public opinion of their people, citing the Libyans’ strong protest against their foreign minister who had met with the Israeli foreign minister as a “proof of the deep hatred of the regional nations against” the occupier of the Palestinian lands.

He also reminded such countries to “take a lesson from failure of different compromise deals” with the Zionist regime of Israel.