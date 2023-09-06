Bahrain is in ‘political and moral decline,’ Hezbollah says as Israel opens embassy in Muscat

TEHRAN - The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has fervently criticized Bahrain’s ruling Al Khalifah family for allowing Israel to open embassy in the Persian Gulf Arab nation.

Hezbollah asserted in a statement on Tuesday that Bahrain’s ruling system is in a “political and moral decline” as it seeks normalization with Israel after “years of oppressing the Bahraini nation, who hold opposing beliefs and have long been demanding freedom as well as justice.”

“This ominous betrayal constitutes a blow to Palestinian people, who are currently engaged in epic battles and heroic operations in the face of Zionists’ blind terrorism,” it added.

The resistance movement emphasized that the Bahraini nation and the Muslim Ummah categorically oppose normalization and connections with Israel, stating that “the Zionists can’t have a safe place in the region.”

During a visit to the Bahraini capital of Manama on Monday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen attended an official event to inaugurate the diplomatic mission, which featured a group of entrepreneurs and officials.

Bahraini Foreign Minister Abdullatif al-Zayani attended the event, saying the “new embassy assumes a pivotal role” in expanding partnership between the two sides.

According to Bahrain News Agency, Cohen and his Bahraini counterpart discussed methods to strengthen collaboration in commerce, investment, technology exchange, training, and tourism.

The embassy in Manama will take the position of the initial mission Israel established in 2021, a year after diplomatic ties were established with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates as part of the Abraham Accords, which were mediated by the United States.

Later in the year, Sudan and Morocco made similar agreements.

The decision was widely condemned by the Palestinians, as well as by governments and human rights activists across the world, particularly in the Muslim world.

Palestinians say the agreements are a cruel “stab in the back” and a betrayal of their fight against Israel’s occupation of their land.

Iran says compromise with Tel Avis is far from ‘political wisdom’

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani also on Tuesday expressed regret over the visit of the Israeli foreign minister to Bahrain, saying any kind of compromise with the occupation regime lacks “political wisdom” and contravenes the moral and international responsibility of Muslim countries in the face of the “undeniable rights” of the Palestinians.

“While the Zionist regime is in a weak position and is on the verge of disintegration due to the deep and rising crises and is also facing a large-scale opposition and criticism by the international community and human rights bodies for its daily crimes against the Palestinians, any kind of compromise of Muslim countries with this occupation regime is far from political wisdom and goes against human, moral and international responsibility of these countries,” Kanaani explained.

“Pressing the hands of Zionist criminals” by a small number of Muslim countries “will not cause any crack in the ‘iron will’ of the of the Palestinian people for liberating their lands from the claws of the Zionist criminals and will not save the shaky Zionist regime from definite collapse,” Kanaani pointed out.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman went on to say that the moves of a rare number of Muslim rulers in normalizing ties with Israel is in contrast with the public opinion of their people, citing the Libyans’ strong protest against their foreign minister who had met with the Israeli foreign minister as a “proof of the deep hatred of the regional nations against” the occupier of the Palestinian lands.

He also reminded such countries to “take a lesson from failure of different compromise deals” with the Zionist regime of Israel.