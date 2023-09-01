Iran condemns terror attack on Pakistan military forces

TEHRAN - The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Nasser Kanaani, has expressed condolences over a terrorist attack on the Pakistani military forces.

Kanaani also strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Pakistani military personnel on Thursday, according to a statement by the Iranian foreign ministry.

Kanaani expressed his condolences to Pakistan’s Army and government and the families of the deceased, and prayed to God for the speedy recovery of the injured in the terrorist attack, the statement added.

At least nine soldiers have been killed and five wounded in a suicide attack on a security convoy in northwest Pakistan, Al Jazeera reported.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack on Thursday in the northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province’s Bannu district.

A “motorcycle borne suicide bomber exploded himself” about 61km (37 miles) from the border with Afghanistan, the army’s media wing said.

The rugged border region has long been a hive of militant activity.

“The suicide bomber was riding a motorcycle and he rammed his bike into a truck in a military convoy,” provincial minister Feroze Jamal Shah told AFP news agency.



