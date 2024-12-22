Iranian envoy denounces terrorist attack targeting Pakistani military

TEHRAN – Iran's ambassador to Islamabad, Reza Amiri-Moghadam, expressed his strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pakistan that resulted in the deaths of 16 members of the security forces and offered sincere condolences.

In a post on X on Sunday, Amiri-Moghadam stated, "I extend my heartfelt condolences to the government, army, and people of Pakistan particularly those families who lost loved ones."

He also prayed for the departed souls, extending his sympathies to the bereaved families, hoping they find patience and strength during this difficult time.

The incident, occurring on Saturday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was reportedly a bomb attack within an army compound.

Two Pakistani intelligence officials cited by the local media stated that the assault resulted in the deaths of 16 soldiers and the injury of five others.

In a recent statement, the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the assault.

The TTP, commonly referred to as the Pakistan Taliban is a coalition of previously separate militant groups that united in 2007.

Pakistan has recently faced a surge in terrorist activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, driven by groups such as the TTP, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), and the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K).

Since 2021, these attacks have increased in frequency and lethality, complicating the nation's ongoing battle against terrorism.