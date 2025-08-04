Our Goal is to make history at World Games: Anahita Mehtarpour

TEHRAN – Anahita Mahtarpour, a member of Iran’s women’s canoe polo team, believes that Team Melli have the potential to make history at the 2025 World Games.

The Iranian delegation will participate in this edition with over 30 athletes across nine different sports.

In the women’s competition, Iran are in Group A, competing against New Zealand, Germany, and China. Meanwhile, Italy, Spain, Denmark, and the Netherlands are placed in Group B.

“I have been involved in canoe polo for about 10 years, and I’ve been a member of the Iranian national team for over a year,” Mehtarpour said in an exclusive interview with Tehran Times.

“Last year, we qualified for the World Games for the first time, and we are doing our best to be thoroughly prepared for the upcoming competitions.

“Our group is very challenging, with tough opponents like New Zealand and Germany, but we see these games as an opportunity to shine on the global stage,” she added.

“We want to bring pride to our country and make history, and this effort is also a way to acknowledge the hard work of our families and coaches. We are fighting for the best results and hope to return to Iran with notable achievements.

“We are heading to the Games in the best physical and mental condition possible. However, it’s important to note that due to current circumstances in the country, we missed out on participating in a training tournament. Nevertheless, our success at the 2025 World Games can attract worldwide attention to women’s canoe polo and demonstrate the capabilities of Iranian women athletes,” Mehtarpour concluded