Presence of extra-regional forces has just caused insecurity: Iran’s Army official  

TEHRAN – The Army deputy chief for coordination said on Wednesday that the presence of foreign forces in the Persian Gulf region has just caused insecurity, ISNA reported.

“The presence of extra-regional countries has brought nothing except insecurity, and this has been proven by experience,” Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayari said, reiterating Tehran’s long-held position that there is no need for countries outside the region to establish security.

The Army official went on to say that “securing the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of commercial ships of countries around the world is made possible by the superior capabilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran, with the help of regional countries.”

In response to a question about the timing of the exercise of the unmanned naval vessels, the Army official said, “Unmanned naval vessels are definitely effective in enhancing our combat capabilities. In the Army, similar to drones, we have moved towards unmanned naval vessels - Shahpad - and the Army naval force is currently working on this field, and whenever necessary, we will hold unmanned naval exercises.”