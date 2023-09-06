Iran praises Iraqis for their generosity in hosting millions of Arbaeen pilgrims

TEHRAN - Hossein Amir Abdollahian, the foreign minister of Iran, has extended appreciation to the Iraqi government and people for their assistance in holding Arbaeen ceremonies and for their generosity in hosting millions of pilgrims.

In a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on Tuesday, Amir Abdollahian said the magnificent ceremony is a proof of security and sovereignty in the “friendly country of Iraq.”

Millions of Muslims from all over the world, including Iran, have descended to Iraq’s holy city of Karbala in recent days to mark Arbaeen.

The city is home to the sacred shrine of Imam Hussein (AS), the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Karbala is filled with pilgrims paying their respects to Imam Hussein, which fell on Wednesday. Arbaeen marks a 40-day mourning for the martyrdom of Imam Hussein in the Battle of Karbala in southern Iraq in 680 AD.