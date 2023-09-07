Iran ready to build oil refinery in Burkina Faso

TEHRAN- Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji voiced Iran’s readiness for building an oil refinery in Burkina Faso and exporting technical and engineering services to the African country.

The minister made the remarks in his meeting with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Olivia Ragnaghnewende Rouamba, adding that Iran has held good talks with some African states, including Burkina Faso, since the current administration took office.

Iran enjoys high energy capacities, the oil minister said, continuing that the two sides agreed to build a refinery in Burkina Faso according to a previously signed MOU, through cooperation of the two countries’ experts.

Exports of Iran’s oil products and technical and engineering services were also discussed during the meeting, he added.

Rouamba, for her part, said she has discussed the MOUs inked in the past by his country’s minister of commerce and Iranian officials.

She described future cooperation between the two sides’ experts and engineers for constructing an oil refinery in her country as desirable, expressing hope that Burkina Faso will meet domestic needs by producing oil products.

MA