Bam Khatoon learn fate at 2023 AFC Women’s Club Championship

TEHRAN – Iran’s Bam Khatoon are pitted against top-seeded Sydney FC in Group B of the 2023 AFC Women’s Club Championship.

Korea’s Hyundai Steel Red Angels Women’s FC and FC Nasaf of Uzbekistan are also in the group.

Urawa Red Diamonds Ladies of Japan, Chinese Taipei’s Hualien Women’s Football Team, Bangkok FC of Thailand and India’s Sree Gokulam Kerala Football Club are in Group A.

A one-round league format will see the four teams play against each other in the two groups, following which the group winners clash in the grand finale to determine the best women's club side in Asia.

Taking place from Nov. 6 to 12, the tournament will give way to the AFC Women’s Champions League from the 2024/25 season.