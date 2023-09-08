How did the Iraqi government manage to host millions of pilgrims during Arbaeen?

TEHRAN - According to Iraqi figures, a record number of at least 25 million people attended the Arbaeen pilgrimage. The needs of the colossal population required thorough preparation and planning to be met.

The Iraqi government had to take early action to make sure it can address the logistical needs of pilgrims in various areas and be able to facilitate travel while preventing any fundamental issues.

In this report we will take a look at a list of actions taken by the Iraqi government under Prime Minister Mohammed Al- Sudani to make sure Arbaeen pilgrims can have a smooth trip.

1. At the order of Iraq’s government, a permanent committee was formed on February 5, 2023 to follow up on the organization of Arbaeen. The committee, part of the prime minister’s office as an administrative body, was tasked with observing the infrastructure and preparing a comprehensive plan for a better organization of the Arbaeen pilgrimage and serving the pilgrims.

2. An Arbaeen Pilgrimage Committee, various temporary committees, and security committees were formed at the order of Iraq’s interior minister. These committees were the ones that kept in touch with foreign officials in neighboring countries and acted in coordination with all relevant authorities. Their aim was to be able to provide all necessary services.

3. In addition to coming up with a comprehensive security plan and deploying military personnel to ensure the safety of roads and different provinces, especially western Karbala and the city of Najaf, various measures were taken to prepare for the Arbaeen processions:

First: Communication and roadways

1. Opening of a new road (Baghdad-Jarf Al-Nasr- Karbala) with a length of 80 kilometers (completed and inaugurated on September 22, 2011).

2. Opening of Highway No. 1 to Karbala from Babol province.

3. Opening of a subsidiary road on the Baghdad-Samarra route and the establishment of 14 settlements for pilgrims.

4. Installation of floating bridges, opening of new roads, and development of some old roads in the provinces of Maysan, Wasit, Diwaniyah, Najaf Ashraf, as well as Baghdad, Musayyib, and Karbala.

5. Repair and maintenance of roads leading to the borders (Zurbatiyah, Al-Shaib, Al-Mundhiriya) of Karbala (some repairs have been done, and some are still incomplete).

Second: Border crossings

1. Resolution of issues encountered at the Khosrowi and Chazabeh border crossings, which were handed over to the governorates.

2. Creation and construction of special complexes for accommodation and reception at border terminals.

3. Increasing the number of computer systems at the zero-border point in order to facilitate passage and transfer. Also, building new ceilings for the halls of border crossings and their surroundings.

4. To expedite the issuance of visas, a mechanism for expediting visa issuance was launched at terminals and border zero points through electronic information exchange between Iraqi and Iranian parties.

Third: Transportation

Buses and vehicles, as well as rental buses, were stationed based on the following schedule based on a comprehensive plan and with continuous follow-ups:

1. Deployment of 1,200 modern buses on the Karbala-Najaf Ashraf route under the management of the Hajj and Umrah Institute.

2. Deployment of 1,057 buses and government vehicles on the Karbala-Babol route under the management of the Karbala Governorate.

3. Deployment of 700 buses on the Karbala-Baghdad route under the management of the Ministry of Transport.

4. Deployment of 250 buses on the Al-Husseiniya route.

5. Additional routes were provided with hundreds of other buses obtained from the Kurdistan region of Iraq as well as from the army, Popular Mobilization Forces, and other government entities.

6. Operation of 23 trains and the entry of 420 Iranian buses.

7. Vehicles were also procured to operate within and near the city of Karbala:

1- 839 trucks

2- Water tankers

3- 1,500 ambulances out of a total of 2,800

Furthermore, hundreds of types of heavy machinery were prepared for logistical assistance in various pilgrimage areas.

8. In terms of transportation, four main squares were designated for collecting buses and pilgrims near Karbala.

9. In terms of air transportation, Ammar Abdul Razzaq al-Asadi, the head of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, stated: Based on the Prime Minister's instructions, we carried out field aviation operations and pursued measures to facilitate services to pilgrims at Baghdad, Basra, and Najaf Ashraf airports. The number of passengers reached 257,000 at one point.

Fourth: Public Services:

A- Water and ice:

1- Operation of ice factories in various provinces, including in Iran and other parts of the region.

2- Maintenance and operation of the largest crystal ice production factory and another water production factory near the Baghdad airport.

3- Purchase of half a million ice pieces from Iran along with renting refrigerators.

4- Purchase of water to meet the high demand of pilgrims.

5- Procurement of hundreds of water tanks from governorates and providing them to the service committee.

B- Fuel:

1- Procurement of gas and white oil at affordable prices for the Arbaeen processions as well as for bakeries, ice factories, and open restaurants.

2- Lowering price ranges for transposition companies providing services to pilgrims.

3- Deployment of mobile fuel stations

C- Financial services

1- Provision of necessary financial credit and its allocation to relevant centers.

2- Distribution of 50 billion dinars for visits taking place between relevant provinces and holy sites (additional amount to the budget).

Fifth: Command and control system

1-Formation of an operation team with the presence of the prime minister as well as all relevant security and service authorities and governorates, to monitor the on-the-ground situation and explore ways to use powers directly granted to the prime minister.

2- Formation of an operation team to manage transportation in Karbala.

3- Formation of an operation team to manage services in Karbala.

Sixth: Other complementary steps

1- A plan was developed to address power shortages and connections between governorates, as well as connect hundreds of power transformers to the roads leading to Karbala and Najaf.

2- A plan was developed to manage water resources and increase the water level in some rivers (such as Husseiniyah, Bani Hassan, and Hella), and maneuvers were carried out to transfer water from the Tigris to the Euphrates.

3- The Ministry of Health established mobile clinics and ambulances along the routes used by pilgrims.

This year, considering the number of pilgrims and the weather in Iraq, all Iraqi officials, from the highest ranks to local employees, poured all their efforts into making sure that Arbaeen processions can be held smoothly.

This grand event would not have been possible without the cooperation of the people of Iraq and the lovers of Ahl al-Bayt.

MHA/PA

