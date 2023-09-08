Arbaeen 2023: A message of love and peace from Iraq to the world

TEHRAN - The data and expectations indicated that the Arbaeen pilgrimage in 2023 would be different in all aspects in terms of the early preparations undertaken by the government of Mr. Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani.

Expectations indicated that the number of pilgrims would reach 25 million from inside and outside Iraq, which required the Prime Minister, Mr. Al-Sudani, to form a permanent committee headed by the director of his office, Mr. Ihsan Al-Awadi. It was called the Permanent Committee for the Million Pilgrimage in February 2023 as a sustainable administrative entity that prepares and submits proposals to establish infrastructure and all that the visit needs in terms of providing services.

A higher security committee was also formed, headed by the Minister of Interior, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Al-Shammari, who followed up on the conditions of pilgrims, starting from the border crossings all the way to Holy Karbala, and his presence lasted for more than ten days between Holy Karbala and the roads of the incoming governorates.

This year, the pilgrimage witnessed a major shift in the construction of new roads between Baghdad and Karbala, which shortened the pilgrims’ distance a great deal. This road was opened three days before the Arbaeen visit, which made it easier for the pilgrims to return easily. Ponton bridges were erected on the rivers and the old roads were widened in Maysan, Wasit, Diwaniyah, Najaf and Baghdad. Also, roads leading to border crossings underwent maintenance operations.

The government of Mr. Al-Sudani also solved the problem of the Zurbatiyah and Al-Shayb border crossings with contractor companies, and decided to establish cities for pilgrims at the crossings, which will be started after the end of the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The Arbaeen pilgrimage of 2023 witnessed for the first time after 20 years that there were no cuts in the traffic roads, as the pilgrims who come riding to the holy city of Karbala arrive without a bus stop. In the past, the bus stopped at a long distance, which exhausted the pilgrim and required him to walk a long distance.

This decision came after stable security which security forces made great efforts and sacrifices for. It enabled the government to open the road for pilgrims all the way to the doorsteps and outskirts of the holy shrines. This made the Arbaeen pilgrimage of 2023 witness unprecedented smoothness in terms of facilitating the return of pilgrims performing the pilgrimage.

The presence of His Excellency Mr. Muhammad Al-Sudani in Holy Karbala and his personal supervision of the security situation and the transfer process in the last two days of the Arbaeen visit had a great impact in terms of addressing the obstacles facing some roads and passengers.

He had continuous contacts with the border crossings, which also made an exceptional effort this year after the government’s decision to grant visas and entry permits for free to all pilgrims, which made this year different in all aspects of service, health, electricity, transportation, and security. The prior planning and direct follow-up by Mr. Al-Sudani yielded different results in all measurements when compared with previous seasons.

The Husseini Mawakebs and Hayaats had the first and most prominent role in providing services. They made Iraq a destination for Muslims in the world from all sects and religions.

This reflected the bright face of Iraq and the unlimited generosity of the Iraqis.

The Prime Minister ordered preparations from now for the 2024 Arbaeen pilgrimage, something that will facilitate many procedures by providing the best services for the pilgrimage. He is the one who masters the art of management and making appropriate decisions due to his skill and long experience in managing the state.

Dr. Hazem Watan is Advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister