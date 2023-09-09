PM says Iraq serious in pursuing Gen. Soleimani assassination case 

TEHRAN - During a meeting with a delegation of Iranian journalists, Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammad Al Sudani declared Iraq is serious about pursuing justice on the assassination of Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and former Deputy Chief of Iraq’s Popular Forces Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Al Sudani added that the U.S. evidently violated the national sovereignty and integrity of Iraq by targeting the two commanders.

He mentioned that a joint legal committee between Iran and Iraq has been formed in this regard which will follow the legal proceedings of the case.

The committee is tasked with collating the necessary information and presenting evidence in legal forums.

He said many security inspectors are part of the panel which has made several trips in this regard.

General Soleimani and al-Muhandis are largely regarded as anti-terror icons in Iran and Iraq. The two spearheaded Iraq’s fight against Daesh and were able to deal a great blow to the terror group. The two figures were assassinated during a U.S. drone attack in Baghdad in January of 2020.

The prime minister also underlined the military capabilities of Iraq’s armed forces, saying the Iraqi police, army and the Popular Mobilization Forces can do well in protecting the country and ensuring its security. Hence, he said, the presence of international coalition forces in Iraq must be addressed. "The presence of international coalition forces is an important and sensitive issue that must be addressed. Iraq's security capabilities have reached a level where they can secure the country," stated Al Sudani.

The Prime Minister emphasized that the government, on behalf of all political groups in Iraq, is authorized to negotiate and formulate a plan to eliminate the military presence of the international coalition.

Al-Sudani also announced that Iraq's Minister of Defense was in Washington for negotiations regarding the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq.

MHA